Eight Indian companies added to FTSE All-World Index Business Aug 23, 2025

Big news for India's stock market: eight Indian companies have just been added to the FTSE All-World Index, a major international benchmark.

Starting September 22, 2025, names like Indian Overseas Bank, Authum Investments, Hexaware Technologies, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Godfrey Philips India, JK Cement, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and Narayana Hrudalaya will be on the radar of global investors—highlighting how much India's influence in world markets is growing.