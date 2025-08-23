Eight Indian companies added to FTSE All-World Index
Big news for India's stock market: eight Indian companies have just been added to the FTSE All-World Index, a major international benchmark.
Starting September 22, 2025, names like Indian Overseas Bank, Authum Investments, Hexaware Technologies, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Godfrey Philips India, JK Cement, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and Narayana Hrudalaya will be on the radar of global investors—highlighting how much India's influence in world markets is growing.
Significance of the addition
The FTSE All-World Index tracks top stocks from across the globe and helps guide where international money flows.
With these new additions, Indian equities are getting more attention in global portfolios—a sign that India's financial scene is catching more eyes (and investments) worldwide.