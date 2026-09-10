India's 2026 brokerage market favors specialized platforms over low-fee giants
Business
India's stock trading world is getting a makeover in 2026, with smaller, specialized brokers growing fast while big names like Zerodha and Angel One are losing steam.
More experienced investors and traders seem to prefer platforms that offer smarter tools over just low fees.
Pocketful Fintech jumps to 10,096 users
Pocketful Fintech Capital saw its user base jump from 1,189 in January to 10,096 by August.
Zanskar Securities grew nearly fourfold, and Aaritya Broking's trading platform Sahi hit 253,000 users thanks to its all-in-one trading screen.
Even platforms like Stocko and Lemonn posted strong gains, while most major brokers struggled or lost users this year.