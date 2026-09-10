India's 2026 summer shifts household spending away from groceries
India's brutal 2026 summer didn't just make everyone sweat: it changed what people bought.
Nearly nine out of 10 households spent more on additional summer-related expenses from March to June, leaving less cash for groceries.
The hardest-hit families cut back most on treats like chocolate (down 10%), milk and food drinks (down 8%), and even butter and cheese.
FMCG firms offer affordable summer products
With so many feeling the heat, demand shot up for hydration heroes (think sugarcane juice, buttermilk, and soft drinks) and even stuff like talcum powder and deodorants.
Brands like Dabur saw a big jump in sales of juices and glucose powders.
Now, with almost 39% of Indian homes considered "peak-risk" for heat stress, FMCG companies are switching gears to offer more affordable, summer-friendly products to keep up with these new habits.