India's AI infrastructure edge in Asia-Pacific and Japan, HPE's Negishi
Business
India has an edge in AI infrastructure readiness across Asia-Pacific and Japan, according to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Fumiki Negishi.
Thanks to investments in modern, power-hungry data centers requiring liquid cooling technology, India can roll out large-scale AI projects much faster than countries still stuck with older systems.
Data silos hold back Asia-Pacific AI
Negishi points out that India's fresh approach gives it a real edge over its neighbors.
While other countries are trying to build their own AI models and local-language tools, many struggle because they don't have enough quality data.
Experts say breaking down data silos and using real-world information could help the whole region catch up, but for now, India's head start is hard to miss.