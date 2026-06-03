India's AI push fuels hardware engineering growth in 3 years Business Jun 03, 2026

India's rapid push into AI (think smart factories, electric vehicles, and massive data centers) has created a big need for hardware engineers.

Roles like robotics technicians are up 178%, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers are up 90%, and industrial automation technicians are up 45% in just three years.

The AI wave isn't just about software; it's building serious demand for people who can keep the tech running.