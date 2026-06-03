India's AI push fuels hardware engineering growth in 3 years
India's rapid push into AI (think smart factories, electric vehicles, and massive data centers) has created a big need for hardware engineers.
Roles like robotics technicians are up 178%, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers are up 90%, and industrial automation technicians are up 45% in just three years.
The AI wave isn't just about software; it's building serious demand for people who can keep the tech running.
India HVAC, automation salaries jump 35%
Because there aren't enough skilled folks around, salaries for HVAC and automation experts have jumped 35%.
Companies are sweetening the deal with stock options, bonuses, and faster promotions.
Right now, there are more than 11,600 open spots for HVAC engineers, plus thousands more for automation and robotics roles, so if you're into tech hardware, opportunity is knocking.