India's April 1 tax rules change perks under both regimes

Company cars taxed more, exemptions rise

Company cars are getting pricier tax-wise: for smaller engines (up to 1.6-liter), the taxable value jumps by ₹3,200 a month; a 1.8L SUV for mixed use (personal and official) will be valued at ₹7,000 a month, adding a chauffeur increases the taxable perquisite by ₹3,000 a month (up from ₹900) — an increase of ₹2,100 compared with the earlier ₹900.

On the brighter side, interest-free loan limits from employers go up to ₹2 lakh and meal voucher exemptions rise to ₹200 a meal. Gift and voucher exemptions also increase, now up to ₹15,000 a year.

As CA Nitin Kaushik puts it: Employees may see more taxes on fancy perks but get relief on basics.