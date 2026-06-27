India's biggest IT firms spent $6.8B, only $300 million on cybersecurity
Business
A new report shows India's biggest IT firms aren't prioritizing cybersecurity, even as digital threats rise.
From April 2020 to mid-2026, they spent $6.8 billion buying other companies, but only 4.4% of that ($300 million) went toward cybersecurity deals.
Infosys and Wipro each made one cyber-focused acquisition, but overall, investment has been minimal.
Accenture spent $4.2B on cybersecurity deals
Meanwhile, Accenture is taking cybersecurity seriously, dropping $4.2 billion on three recent cybersecurity acquisitions and now employing more than 19,000 specialists in the field.
With generative AI making cyberattacks faster and trickier to handle, experts say Indian IT firms need to step up their game or risk falling behind in a world where digital safety matters more than ever.