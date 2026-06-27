India's biggest IT firms spent $6.8B, only $300 million on cybersecurity

Accenture spent $4.2B on cybersecurity deals

Meanwhile, Accenture is taking cybersecurity seriously, dropping $4.2 billion on three recent cybersecurity acquisitions and now employing more than 19,000 specialists in the field.

With generative AI making cyberattacks faster and trickier to handle, experts say Indian IT firms need to step up their game or risk falling behind in a world where digital safety matters more than ever.