India's block deals nearly ₹1L/cr, 3rd-biggest month amid foreign funds
Business
India's stock market just had a blockbuster August, with block deals hitting nearly ₹1 lakh crore, making it the third-biggest month ever for these big-money trades.
That's more than double July's total and shows investors are feeling pretty confident this year, especially with foreign funds pouring in.
TPG Prudential Pilani Investment sell stakes
Some major players were behind the action: TPG sold a nearly 7% stake in Aster DM Quality Care for ₹4,451 crore, Prudential unloaded part of ICICI Prudential AMC for ₹3,030 crore, and Pilani Investment cashed out UltraTech Cement shares for almost ₹2,896 crore.
Deals like these are driving all the buzz around India's equity markets right now.