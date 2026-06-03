India's CMR Green Technologies opens ₹630.62 cr IPO at ₹182-₹192
Business
CMR Green Technologies, India's top aluminum recycling company, just opened its IPO for subscription.
Shares are priced between ₹182 and ₹192 each, and you can apply for at least 78 shares.
The issue closes on an unspecified date, with listing expected June 10. The total issue size is ₹630.62 crore.
Anchor investors back CMR Green Technologies
Big names like SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs have already invested as anchor investors.
CMR runs 13 plants and supplies recycled aluminum to auto giants like Honda Cars India and Hero MotoCorp.
With a thumbs-up from SBI Securities for growth potential, this IPO has definitely caught the market's eye, especially if you're interested in green tech or the auto industry.