India's CMR Green Technologies opens ₹630.62 cr IPO at ₹182-₹192

Anchor investors back CMR Green Technologies

Big names like SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs have already invested as anchor investors.

CMR runs 13 plants and supplies recycled aluminum to auto giants like Honda Cars India and Hero MotoCorp.

With a thumbs-up from SBI Securities for growth potential, this IPO has definitely caught the market's eye, especially if you're interested in green tech or the auto industry.