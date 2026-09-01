India's current account deficit hits $4.2 billion in April-June 2026
Business
India's current account deficit hit $4.2 billion (0.5% of GDP) in April-June 2026, up from $3.4 billion last year.
The main reasons? Higher commodity prices and a bigger gap between imports and exports.
India's merchandise deficit narrows to $86.1b
The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $86.1 billion, while money sent home by Indians abroad (remittances) climbed to $42.9 billion.
Despite these boosts, India ended up with an overall balance of payments deficit of $8.1 billion this quarter (last year, it was a surplus of $4.5 billion).
India's BoP records $8.1b deficit
Private transfer receipts climbed to $42.9 billion, but the balance of payments recorded a deficit of $8.1 billion compared with a surplus of $4.5 billion a year earlier.