India's economy: Growing fast, not "dead," says FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman addressed concerns about the IMF giving India a "C" grade for its national accounts. She explained this is due to an outdated base year and stated, "It is a technical issue, not a reflection of India's growth strength." According to her, years of reforms and steady investment have helped make growth more broad-based.

Where's all that government money going?

Parliament just approved over ₹41,500 crore in extra spending—mostly for fertilizer subsidies and helping oil companies cover LPG losses.

The total additional spend tops ₹1.32 lakh crore, but most of it comes from savings elsewhere.

The government says it's still on track to keep the fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP.