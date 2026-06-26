India's engineering exports hit record $12.31 billion in May 2026

India's April-May exports up nearly 17%

Top buyers were North America, West Asia and North Africa (WANA), and the EU, with exports to WANA soaring 44.3%.

For April-May together, exports totaled $22.66 billion, up nearly 17%.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India says scaling up operations and better logistics are key for hitting the ambitious $250 billion export target by 2030, but quick government support will make a real difference.