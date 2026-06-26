India's engineering exports hit record $12.31 billion in May 2026
Business
India's engineering exports smashed records in May 2026, reaching $12.31 billion, a big jump of 24.48% from last year.
The boost came from electric machinery, ships, motor vehicles, and steel products.
Even with global tensions, most engineering sectors saw growth.
India's April-May exports up nearly 17%
Top buyers were North America, West Asia and North Africa (WANA), and the EU, with exports to WANA soaring 44.3%.
For April-May together, exports totaled $22.66 billion, up nearly 17%.
Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India says scaling up operations and better logistics are key for hitting the ambitious $250 billion export target by 2030, but quick government support will make a real difference.