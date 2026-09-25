India's foreign exchange reserves fall $14.88 billion to $765.90 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $14.88 billion, landing at $765.90 billion for the week ending September 18, 2026.
Most of this fall came from a big drop in foreign currency assets, though gold reserves actually edged up by $68 million during the same time.
India foreign currency assets $630.98 billion
Even with this recent dip, India's foreign currency assets have grown a lot over the past year, up $44.83 billion since last September and up $78.697 billion from end-March, now at $630.98 billion.
So while short-term drops might look worrying, these ups and downs are pretty normal for global markets.