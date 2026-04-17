India's foreign exchange reserves rise $3.83 billion to $700.946 million

India's foreign currency assets drove increase

Most of the jump came from foreign currency assets, which grew by $3.13 billion to reach $555.98 billion.

Gold reserves also went up by $601 million and now stand at $121.34 billion.

Smaller increases came from Special Drawing Rights, or SDRs, and India's position with the International Monetary Fund.

All in all, these improvements show that India is managing its money well and staying strong on the global stage.