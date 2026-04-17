India's foreign exchange reserves rise $3.83 billion to $700.946 million
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $3.83 billion in one week, hitting $700.946 million as of April 10, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India said.
This means the country now has a bigger financial safety net, thanks to gains in foreign currency assets, gold, and other international holdings.
India's foreign currency assets drove increase
Most of the jump came from foreign currency assets, which grew by $3.13 billion to reach $555.98 billion.
Gold reserves also went up by $601 million and now stand at $121.34 billion.
Smaller increases came from Special Drawing Rights, or SDRs, and India's position with the International Monetary Fund.
All in all, these improvements show that India is managing its money well and staying strong on the global stage.