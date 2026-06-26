India's foreign exchange reserves rise $963 million to $671.63 billion

India's overall reserves down $25.3 billion

While foreign currency assets dipped by $3.07 billion, India's gold stash grew by $4.1 billion (now at a shiny $107.93 billion).

SDRs and the IMF reserve position saw small drops too.

Even with this recent bump, overall reserves are still down $25.3 billion compared to last year.

The RBI is keeping a close eye on things and steps in when needed, not to control exact rates, but to keep everything running smoothly and make sure India has a solid backup plan for any surprises.