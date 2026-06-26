India's foreign exchange reserves rise $963 million to $671.63 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves just got a $963 million boost, reaching $671.63 billion as of June 19, 2026 (thanks, RBI).
These reserves are basically the country's financial safety net: they help keep the economy steady and protect the rupee when things get shaky in global markets.
India's overall reserves down $25.3 billion
While foreign currency assets dipped by $3.07 billion, India's gold stash grew by $4.1 billion (now at a shiny $107.93 billion).
SDRs and the IMF reserve position saw small drops too.
Even with this recent bump, overall reserves are still down $25.3 billion compared to last year.
The RBI is keeping a close eye on things and steps in when needed, not to control exact rates, but to keep everything running smoothly and make sure India has a solid backup plan for any surprises.