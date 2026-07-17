India's foreign exchange reserves rise $964 million to $675.16 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just got a boost, rising by $964 million to hit $675.16 billion for the week ending July 10, 2026.
Most of this increase comes from foreign currency assets (FCAs), which climbed thanks to favorable shifts in global currencies like the euro, pound, and yen against the US dollar.
India's gold reserves up $24 million
Gold reserves also saw a small uptick, up $24 million to reach $105.23 billion.
Plus, assets with the IMF grew slightly, including Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve tranche position.
Earlier this year, reserves had reached a record high but dipped when the rupee came under pressure; since then, authorities have been urging people to cut back on non-essential travel and gold purchases to help conserve foreign exchange.