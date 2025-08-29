India's forex reserves plunge by $4.38 billion: Here's why Business Aug 29, 2025

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion in the week ending August 22, according to the RBI.

This comes right after a bump up the previous week and shows how quickly things can shift in global finance.

These reserves are basically India's financial safety net, generally made up of foreign currencies, gold, SDRs, and its position with the IMF.