India's forex reserves rise $6.3 billion to nearly $697 billion

India's gold reserves gained over $5.6B

Most of this jump came from gold reserves, which shot up by more than $5.6 billion.

Foreign currency assets, the biggest chunk, also grew slightly. Smaller increases came from India's holdings with the International Monetary Fund and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

The numbers can shift with changes in global currencies like the euro and yen, but for now, India's financial safety net is looking stronger again.