India's fragrance market to double to $4.08 billion by 2030
India's fragrance market is set to double from $2 billion to $4.08 billion by 2030, with young people leading the charge.
Perfumes have become a go-to for daily grooming and self-expression, especially as more folks experiment with brands online.
The big shift? People are moving away from basic scents and looking for affordable premium options.
Bhuvan Bam launches 'Sarkar' fragrance brand
Digital creator Bhuvan Bam just launched Sarkar, his own fragrance brand, alongside Neel Gogia, Rohit Raj, and Jag Chima.
After nearly three years of development, Sarkar brings four unisex scents (Orion, Noble, Throne, and Regal) that bridge the gap between mass-market and luxury.
Bam sees this as more than a business; it's about creating something unique that speaks to today's trend of creators building their own brands.