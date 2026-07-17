India's gems and jewelry exports rise 26.51% in June 2026
Business
India's gems and jewelry exports made a strong rebound in June 2026, jumping 26.51% year-over-year to $2.21 billion, according to the GJEPC.
This signals a recovery after months of global uncertainty and slow demand.
Imports also grew by 10.06%, reaching $1.72 billion.
India's gold jewelry exports soar 54.5%
Gold jewelry was the star performer, with exports soaring 54.5%, especially studded pieces, which shot up 85.35%.
Lab-grown diamonds weren't far behind, seeing a 52.25% boost for the month.
Colin Shah, Managing Director, Kama Jewelry, sounded upbeat about what's next, saying the improvement was a positive development.