India's global market share slips below 3% amid $12bn outflows Business Mar 30, 2026

India's slice of the global stock market just dipped below 3% for the first time in four years.

The big reason? Foreign investors pulled out over $12 billion from Indian stocks this March.

Add in rising tensions between the US Iran, and Israel, plus worries about shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and it's been a rocky month for India's markets.