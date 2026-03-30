India's global market share slips below 3% amid $12bn outflows
India's slice of the global stock market just dipped below 3% for the first time in four years.
The big reason? Foreign investors pulled out over $12 billion from Indian stocks this March.
Add in rising tensions between the US Iran, and Israel, plus worries about shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and it's been a rocky month for India's markets.
BSE market cap slides to $4.36trn
India's market cap hit a high of 4.57% back in July 2024 but has slid ever since. By March 2026, BSE-listed companies were worth about $4.36 trillion, a sharp drop from $5.3 trillion at the end of December 2025.
Soaring oil prices (now over $156 a barrel) and a falling rupee have pushed up inflation and dragged Sensex and Nifty down about 13%.
Meanwhile, countries like China, Japan, and Hong Kong are gaining ground as India loses some momentum globally.