India's gold demand drops over half amid 15% customs duty

Delhi buyers favor lower-karat and trade-ins

With 24-karat gold now at ₹1.58 lakh per 10gm in Delhi, many are skipping big jewelry purchases, except for weddings, where families are choosing lighter or diamond-studded designs to save money.

People are also trading in old jewelry and going for lower-carat options like 14-karat and 18-karat gold, showing just how much buying habits are changing right now.