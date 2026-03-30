India's industrial output rises to 5.2% in February 2026
Business
India's industrial output picked up pace in February 2026, growing 5.2%, a bit faster than January's 4.8%.
Manufacturing led the way with a solid 6% boost, and mining and electricity also chipped in with steady gains.
India's infrastructure and capital goods surge
Big jumps came from infrastructure and construction goods (up 11.2%) and capital goods (up 12.5%), hinting at strong investment activity.
Basic metals and motor vehicles were standout performers, but not every sector had a great month: pharmaceuticals and textiles actually slipped a bit, showing that growth wasn't totally even across the board.
Overall, though, India's industry is keeping up its momentum this year.