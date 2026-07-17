India's inflation tops 4% target, Sanjay Malhotra cites supply disruptions

The paragraph notes that strained oil supplies from the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world's crude passes through, are hitting India especially hard, since India imports nearly all its oil.

Even with these pressures, the RBI has not raised its benchmark rate this year, but it will review it again in August.

Malhotra urged policymakers to stay cautious given uncertain oil markets and tricky weather forecasts; what the RBI decides next could shape India's economy for months ahead.