India's ISM 2.0 may exceed $10 billion, industry urges incentives
Business
India's big semiconductor plan (ISM 2.0) could go beyond its original $10 billion budget, as the country tries to tackle a global memory chip shortage that is driving up prices.
Industry leaders, including Ashok Chandak of IESA, are urging the government to boost incentives so India can step up its chip game.
ISM 2.0 focuses on high-bandwidth memory
The memory chip prices might last another 18 months, making it tough for tech and electronics everywhere.
ISM 2.0 is focusing on advanced tech like high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which means faster data.
With the prepared incentive package under ISM 2.0, India hopes to build a stronger homegrown chip industry and keep future gadgets running smoothly.