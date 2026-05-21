India's ISM 2.0 may exceed $10 billion, industry urges incentives Business May 21, 2026

India's big semiconductor plan (ISM 2.0) could go beyond its original $10 billion budget, as the country tries to tackle a global memory chip shortage that is driving up prices.

Industry leaders, including Ashok Chandak of IESA, are urging the government to boost incentives so India can step up its chip game.