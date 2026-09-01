India's LNG imports rise 40% to 6-year high amid disruptions
Business
India's LNG imports hit a six-year high, climbing 40% year-on-year to 2.6 million tons, the biggest monthly haul since October 2020.
This is surprising, since India usually buys less when prices go up, but global supply issues from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and trouble at the Strait of Hormuz kept prices higher.
Fertilizer subsidies amid spot LNG buys
Government subsidies backed fertilizer producers, while city gas distributors were pushed to spot LNG after the government limited domestic natural gas supplies.
Some industries had to find replacements for propane as well.
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp even paid $24 per million British thermal units for a shipment, one of the highest prices seen lately.