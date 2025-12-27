India's logistics sector gets a digital makeover

What's changing and what's next?

Even with all this tech, moving stuff across India still costs a lot—about 13-14% of the country's GDP.

Road transport is set to drop from 72% to around 50% by the mid-2030s as railways and waterways catch up.

The big challenge? Fixing clunky standards and scattered rules so everything works together smoothly.

Still, this digital shift is a solid step toward cheaper, quicker logistics for everyone.