India's logistics sector gets a digital makeover
India's logistics scene is getting smarter, shifting focus from building roads and ports to going digital.
With tools like GST, FASTag, and E-Way Bill making transport smoother, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) now links over 125 APIs—basically helping different systems talk to each other for faster, more efficient deliveries.
What's changing and what's next?
Even with all this tech, moving stuff across India still costs a lot—about 13-14% of the country's GDP.
Road transport is set to drop from 72% to around 50% by the mid-2030s as railways and waterways catch up.
The big challenge? Fixing clunky standards and scattered rules so everything works together smoothly.
Still, this digital shift is a solid step toward cheaper, quicker logistics for everyone.