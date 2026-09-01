India's manufacturing posts slowest growth in 5 years in August
Business
India's manufacturing sector just saw its slowest growth in five years, with the PMI dropping to 52.8 in August.
This marks the third month in a row of slowing momentum, mainly thanks to global tensions and stubbornly high fuel prices.
Still, the bigger picture is pretty upbeat: India's economy grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, and manufacturing output jumped by 9.2%.
Employment rose despite elevated fuel prices
Even with elevated fuel prices, companies kept hiring new workers, though not quite as fast as last month.