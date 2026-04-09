India's March merchandise exports drop 7-8% FIEO sees FY26 2-3%
Business
India's merchandise exports are set to drop by 7% to 8% this March, thanks to the ongoing conflict in West Asia that's messing with shipping routes and slowing deliveries to the Middle East.
But there's a silver lining: FIEO President SC Ralhan expects the full-year FY26 impact on merchandise exports to be 2% to 3%.
FIEO's Ralhan hopes 5-6% FY26 exports
Despite these hiccups, FIEO President SC Ralhan is still hopeful for a 5% to 6% bump in total exports for fiscal 2026, mainly because India's services sector is doing well.
He mentioned that even a short cease-fire could help shipments reach Gulf countries faster.
Still, he advised exporters to stay cautious and not take unnecessary risks while things remain uncertain.