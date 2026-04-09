India's March merchandise exports drop 7-8% FIEO sees FY26 2-3%

FIEO's Ralhan hopes 5-6% FY26 exports

Despite these hiccups, FIEO President SC Ralhan is still hopeful for a 5% to 6% bump in total exports for fiscal 2026, mainly because India's services sector is doing well.

He mentioned that even a short cease-fire could help shipments reach Gulf countries faster.

Still, he advised exporters to stay cautious and not take unnecessary risks while things remain uncertain.