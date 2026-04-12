India's marine exports reach ₹62,408 cr, government targets ₹1L cr Business Apr 12, 2026

India's marine exports just hit ₹62,408 crore for 2024-25, more than doubled since 2013-14.

Now, the government wants to push that number to ₹1 lakh crore and is encouraging exporters to explore new markets and strategies.

At the recent Seafood Exporters Meet, Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh pointed out that non-US countries are driving this growth, even with global hurdles.