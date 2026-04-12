India's marine exports reach ₹62,408 cr, government targets ₹1L cr
India's marine exports just hit ₹62,408 crore for 2024-25, more than doubled since 2013-14.
Now, the government wants to push that number to ₹1 lakh crore and is encouraging exporters to explore new markets and strategies.
At the recent Seafood Exporters Meet, Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh pointed out that non-US countries are driving this growth, even with global hurdles.
India's shrimp leads with ₹43,334 cr
Shrimp leads the way (worth ₹43,334 crore), but India now exports over 350 types of seafood to nearly 130 countries, with a steady 7% annual growth.
The government is also rolling out new initiatives: supporting high-value fisheries, helping exporters connect globally, and tackling challenges like tariffs and traceability.
There's even talk of boosting tuna exports from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.