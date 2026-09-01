India's market braces as about 25 IPOs seek ₹25,000 cr
Business
Big month ahead for India's stock market: about 25 companies are gearing up for IPOs in September, hoping to raise as much as ₹25,000 crore.
They're rushing to go public before their SEBI approvals expire at the end of the month.
After a cautious first half of the year, recent IPO wins and upbeat market vibes have brought new energy.
SEBI April extension pressures 35 firms
SEBI gave companies a one-time extension back in April 2026, letting their IPO approvals stay valid until September 30 this year.
Now, 35 firms face an urgent deadline: either get their IPOs done or reapply for approval.
With several offerings aiming for over ₹500 crore each, it's clear there's strong interest (and a bit of pressure) to make it happen before time runs out.