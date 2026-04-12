India's NCLAT rules insolvency limited to failed real estate projects
Business
India's top company law tribunal, NCLAT, just ruled that if a real estate project goes bust, only that specific project can be taken through insolvency, not the builder's other projects.
This came up with Raheja Developers's Krishna Housing Scheme, which ran into delays and extra costs after COVID-19 hit.
NCLAT protects buyers, orders claim filings
The move keeps things fair for buyers and investors by making sure only the affected project's finances are involved, so other unrelated projects don't get dragged down.
NCLAT told everyone linked to Krishna Housing Scheme to file their claims under the set rules, keeping things organized and focused on those actually impacted.