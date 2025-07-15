Next Article
India's office market experiences unprecedented boom
India just broke its own record for office space leasing—48.9 million square feet snapped up in the first half of 2025 alone.
What's fueling the boom? Global Capability Centers, a comeback for IT services, and everyone's new favorite: flexible workspaces.
Bengaluru is leading the charge, with NCR and Pune right behind.
Companies are leasing more premium (Grade A) offices
Big companies are locking in premium (Grade A) offices for the long haul, which means fewer empty desks and higher rents across major cities.
The vibe is confident—expect this momentum to keep rolling through the rest of 2025.