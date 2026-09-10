India's photonics industry expected to reach $10bn by 2031
India's photonics industry is expected to jump from $2.5 billion to $10 billion by 2031, thanks to rising demand for faster data in electronics and data centers.
The Indian Photonics Association (IPA) says this tech will make devices speedier and more reliable.
As IPA Secretary General Ashwini Aggarwal puts it, the goal is for India to become a global leader in photonics.
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Industry leaders believe the IPA will drive local manufacturing and innovation, helping India rely less on imports and build strong global partnerships.
Aggarwal sums it up: "We will work with industry, government and other stakeholders to make the Indian ecosystem lead the global ecosystem in photonics."