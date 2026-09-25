India's PLI schemes disbursed ₹36,754cr boosting manufacturing across 14 sectors
Business
India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have already disbursed ₹36,754 crore to boost local manufacturing across 14 sectors.
Launched in 2020, these schemes are all about attracting investment, creating jobs, and making India less dependent on imports.
PLI drew ₹2.58Lcr and 14.57L jobs
So far, the PLI push has brought in ₹2.58 lakh crore in investments and helped generate over 14.57 lakh (direct and indirect) new jobs.
Sectors like pharma and specialty steel have seen major growth: think 1,931 pharmaceutical products, including 191 bulk drugs manufactured in India for the first time, and big names like Siemens joining in.