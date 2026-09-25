India's pulses exports cross 1 million metric tons in FY26
India's pulses exports just hit a major milestone, growing five times over the past decade and crossing 1 million metric tons in FY26.
Export earnings are up too, nearly reaching $1 billion, with a sharp 45% jump this April through July alone.
Even though India still brings in more pulses than it sends out, its massive output and global demand keep it at the heart of the world's pulse trade.
China top buyer, industry seeks policies
Karnataka's famous tur dal just made its debut in the Maldives, while moong bean and kabuli chana are winning fans in China, the UAE, and the US
China was India's top buyer during FY 2025-26.
To keep this momentum going, industry leaders want more supportive policies for farmers and exporters, a move that could boost incomes and help India shine even brighter on the global stage.