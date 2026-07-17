India's Q2 2026 smartphone shipments fall 10% steepest since 2020

Memory costs have nearly quadrupled since September 2025, making even entry-level phones pricier and less accessible.

As a result, more buyers are turning to financing options for ultra-premium models (above ₹45,000), which are actually seeing strong growth: Google's shipments jumped 68%, and Nothing became the fastest-growing brand with a whopping 105% increase.

Meanwhile, Vivo and Samsung still lead the market despite challenges, while MediaTek remains the top chipmaker.