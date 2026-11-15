India's semiconductor industry to create 100,000+ jobs in 3 years
Big news for tech careers: India's semiconductor industry is gearing up to add over 100,000 jobs in the next three years, aiming to build a stronger domestic semiconductor ecosystem.
Right now, about 25,000 people work in this field, but there's a real shortage of specialized skills holding things back.
Indian firms recruit diaspora talent
To tackle these shortages, companies are reaching out for talent abroad, especially from the Indian diaspora.
There's high demand for senior engineers, so firms are also looking at academia and IT services for fresh recruits.
With new chip-making factories opening up in India, hiring is shifting toward process engineering and equipment maintenance, roles that often pay more than typical IT jobs.
Around 45,000 job openings are covered as the sector rapidly expands.