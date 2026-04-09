India's Sensex drops over 900 points, snaps 5-day streak
Business
The Indian stock market took a sharp hit on Thursday, with the Sensex falling over 900 points and snapping its five-day winning streak.
Investors got spooked by fresh worries over the Iran-US ceasefire and rising oil prices, which quickly erased recent gains in financial stocks.
Financials IT midcap smallcap stocks slip
Geopolitical jitters pushed up oil prices and sparked fears about inflation and the rupee, especially if trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz get disrupted.
Financials, IT, midcap, and smallcap stocks all slipped as uncertainty grew.
Analysts say we should expect more ups and downs ahead, with market moves closely tied to what happens next in West Asia and global oil prices.