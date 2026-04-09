India's Sensex drops over 900 points, snaps 5-day streak

Financials IT midcap smallcap stocks slip

Geopolitical jitters pushed up oil prices and sparked fears about inflation and the rupee, especially if trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz get disrupted.

Financials, IT, midcap, and smallcap stocks all slipped as uncertainty grew.

Analysts say we should expect more ups and downs ahead, with market moves closely tied to what happens next in West Asia and global oil prices.