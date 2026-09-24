India's tech funding up 7% to $10.3 billion this year
Business
India's tech scene just got a boost: funding grew 7% this year, hitting $10.3 billion even though there were fewer deals overall.
The big money went into enterprise apps, fintech, and especially enterprise infrastructure, with Nxtra alone raising a massive $1 billion for data centers.
India enterprise infrastructure funding jumps 436%
AI infrastructure drew in $1.2 billion, while enterprise infrastructure funding shot up by 436% to $1.6 billion.
Six new unicorns joined the club faster and with less cash than before.
Bengaluru kept its crown as India's tech capital, snagging 43% of all investments thanks to big moves from CRED and Rapido, while Mumbai and Gurugram also made their mark.