India's trade deficit widens to $28.38 billion in April 2026 Business May 15, 2026

India's trade deficit hit $28.38 billion in April 2026, much higher than expected and up from $20.67 billion in March.

The main reason? Merchandise exports dropped by 14% while imports stayed high at nearly $72 billion, putting extra pressure on the economy right as the new fiscal year kicked off.