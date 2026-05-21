India's unincorporated businesses rise 16.7% to 9.2 cr this year

Unincorporated employment rises 15.5% in India

Jobs got a solid bump too. Employment rose by 15.5%, hitting 151.7 million people, thanks mostly to a huge jump in services sector jobs (up 31%).

Manufacturing and trade also grew, but not as fast.

Women now make up over 29% of the workforce, a small but steady rise.

Plus, around 81% of these businesses are using digital tools and payments, showing tech is becoming a core part of how they work.