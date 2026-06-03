India's wheat procurement tops 35 million tons at MSP

Top wheat states finish procurement smoothly

Procurement finished smoothly in all top wheat states, even with some crop losses from weird weather.

Punjab led with 12.1 million tons, Madhya Pradesh jumped to 10.4 million tons (up from 7.8 million tons), and Haryana reached 8.1 million tons.

Rajasthan improved to 2.4 million tons, while Uttar Pradesh nearly doubled its haul to 1.7 million tons, most of it gathered early in the season thanks to strong production and prices staying below MSP in markets.