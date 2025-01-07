Indie film fan? These credit cards are tailored for you
What's the story
If you're an indie film aficionado who loves to immerse yourself in the world of offbeat cinema, choosing the right credit card can add a touch of luxury to your movie nights.
From complimentary tickets to exclusive discounts, these premium credit cards are tailor-made for film lovers who appreciate the magic of indie films.
Let's take a look at five credit cards that elevate your cinematic journey while giving you perks that make screening feel like a VIP experience.
Movie rewards
BookMyShow RBL Bank Play Credit Card
The BookMyShow RBL Bank Play Credit Card is a no-brainer for hardcore movie fans.
It comes with a joining and annual fee of ₹499, which is waived off if you spend over ₹150,000 annually.
You get two free tickets worth ₹250 each every month if you spend at least ₹5,000.
This card is perfect for movie lovers who want to avoid extra costs for their entertainment.
Paytm Perks
Axis My Zone Credit Card
The Axis My Zone Credit Card provides a complimentary movie ticket with the purchase of one ticket through Paytm Movies, with a maximum limit of ₹200 per month.
Additionally, it offers 25% cashback on Paytm movie bookings.
At a joining and annual fee of ₹500, this card is ideal for regular online bookers who want to save money.
Big savings
HDFC Bank Times Platinum Credit Card
The HDFC Bank Times Platinum Credit Card has a joining and annual fee of ₹1,000 each, but it provides substantial savings on movie tickets with 50% off through BookMyShow, up to ₹600 per transaction.
The fees are waived for those spending over ₹250,000 annually.
This card is ideal for ardent indie film fans who go to multiple screenings throughout the year.
Entertainment Plus
IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card
Tailored for entertainment and lifestyle enthusiasts, the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card provides a Buy One Get One offer on movie tickets up to ₹200 monthly, plus reward points on different purchases and complimentary luxury experiences.
While it has a joining and annual fee, its benefits extend beyond just movies, making it a versatile choice for those who enjoy a variety of entertainment options.
Key benefits summary
Kotak PVR Gold Credit Card
The Kotak PVR Gold Credit Card, tailored for PVR cinema-goers, comes with a waived joining fee and a reasonable annual fee of ₹499.
It provides one complimentary PVR movie ticket for monthly spends exceeding ₹10,000 and two tickets for spends surpassing ₹15,000.
This card is perfect for indie film enthusiasts who regularly visit PVR to catch the newest releases without fretting over ticket costs.