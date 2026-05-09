IndiGo, Air India plan 200+ aircraft leases through GIFT City

Major Indian airlines, including IndiGo , Air India, Akasa Air, and Star Air, have announced plans to lease over 200 additional aircraft through their respective leasing arms in Gujarat's GIFT City. The move will nearly triple the number of commercial aircraft leased through the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The announcement was made at the Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 held in GIFT City on Friday.

Expansion goals Major expansions by leading airlines IndiGo's leasing arm, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC, plans to nearly double its aircraft portfolio from 78 to 150 by March 2027. The additional aircraft are estimated to be worth $3.5-$4 billion. Air India subsidiary AI Fleet Services also plans a major expansion, aiming to increase its GIFT IFSC-leased fleet from 16 to as many as 75 aircraft during FY27. This would involve assets worth around $2.5-$3 billion.

New ventures Akasa Air and Star Air's plans Akasa Air, which recently got approval to set up Akasa Air Leasing IFSC Pvt Ltd, plans to lease 60 aircraft over the next five years through GIFT City structures. Meanwhile, Star Air subsidiary Ghodawat Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd intends to lease six to eight regional aircraft through the center. These ambitious plans are part of India's aggressive fleet expansion program in one of the world's largest such initiatives.

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Financial growth Role of IFSCA in aircraft leasing at GIFT IFSC The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has played a key role in this growth. So far, 101 commercial aircraft have been leased through GIFT IFSC, including 82 narrow-body aircraft and 14 wide-body aircraft. IndiGo has leased the most at 78, followed by Air India with 16. K Rajaraman, chairperson of IFSCA, said GIFT IFSC now has a total of 203 aircraft and 84 aircraft engines in its ecosystem.

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