IndiGo, Air India urge government to relax crew fatigue rules

India's leading airlines, IndiGo and Air India , have urged the government to reconsider proposed fatigue management rules for cabin crew. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents these carriers, has warned that the new regulations could disrupt flight schedules and limit growth prospects. The pushback comes after IndiGo canceled around 4,500 flights in December due to poor planning for new pilot fatigue management rules.

Regulation details Proposed rules seek to increase minimum weekly rest period The proposed cabin crew rules, introduced in October, seek to increase the minimum weekly rest period from 36 hours to 48. They also want to expand work limitations for night operations and mandate single hotel rooms for flight attendants on layovers. While this is not a requirement under international aviation rules, it is common among airlines outside India despite being more costly.

Industry impact FIA highlights potential negative impacts of new regulations In its letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), FIA expressed concerns that the single-room occupancy rule could strain hotel availability at several domestic and international airports. This could lead to crew being accommodated at far-off or sub-optimal locations. The letter also highlighted that these proposed rules go beyond global norms for managing cabin crew fatigue, such as classifying ultra-long-haul flights as those over 14 hours instead of 16 hours.

Market concerns Proposed rules could reduce competitiveness of Indian airlines The FIA also argued that the fatigue rules could "severely" limit long-term growth expansion and reduce the competitiveness of Indian airlines in the global market. The letter was sent to DGCA, but no response has been received from either the regulator or FIA. Notably, there is no fixed timeline for implementing these proposed rules as of now.

