Can IndiGo sustain 2,000 daily flights?

IndiGo , India's largest airline, is under pressure to confirm its capability of sustaining over 2,000 daily flights. The deadline for the confirmation is February 10, according to The Times of India. This comes as an exemption period for new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules for A320 pilots ends on the date. The revised safety norms require significantly more pilots than before, putting a strain on flight schedules.

Regulatory response DGCA may intervene if IndiGo can't meet pilot requirements If IndiGo fails to meet the new pilot requirements, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may step in and enforce capacity cuts. This is to avoid a repeat of the major disruptions seen in December. The disruptions had led to a ₹22.2 crore fine on IndiGo, which was later criticized by pilots' unions as insufficient.

Operational adjustments IndiGo's preparations and future plans The DGCA has been meeting IndiGo regularly to check its readiness for the post-February 10 scenario. The airline has shared its pilot hiring plans and is testing its scheduling software to match available crew strength with planned flights. From February 1, IndiGo will start planning crew rosters as per the new FDTL norms, without considering the temporary exemption ending later this month.

Schedule adjustments Winter schedule and future network plans IndiGo has already cut flights for the rest of the winter schedule, which ends on the last Saturday of March. The airline intends to operate its full network within these reduced levels under the revised rules. It is also unlikely to seek any further exemptions. The aviation ministry and DGCA are closely monitoring the situation, determined not to let last December's disruptions happen again.

Union response Federation of Indian Pilots criticizes DGCA's action against IndiGo The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has criticized the DGCA's action against IndiGo. FIP president Captain CS Randhawa called the ₹22.2 crore fine "peanuts." He said that the regulator's investigation only acknowledged disruptions on December 3, 4, and 5, while the chaos continued till mid-December and was much wider. Randhawa questioned why a warning letter was issued after such widespread disruption and why FDTL exemption wasn't revoked despite flight cuts.