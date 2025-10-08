IndiGo launches direct flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen

Flights run three times a week on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners (leased from Norse Atlantic Airways), offering both Economy and IndiGoStretch business cabins. Passengers get free hot meals, drinks, and plenty of in-flight entertainment—almost 300 hours' worth.

Part of long-haul expansion

This new route is part of IndiGo's ongoing long-haul expansion, following recent launches to Manchester and Amsterdam earlier this year.

The airline isn't slowing down either—London Heathrow flights are expected to launch soon, and Athens is also planned as a future destination as they keep growing their international network.