IndiGo's limited-run summer sale makes flights cheaper: Check deals
What's the story
IndiGo has launched a special 'Summer Getaway' sale, offering discounts of up to 10% on domestic and international flight bookings. To avail the offer, travelers need to use the promo code SUMR10 while booking their tickets. The sale is valid for travel between July 1, 2026 and October 9, 2026. However, bookings must be made between April 14-17 to avail this limited-time offer.
Booking platforms
How to avail the offer
The 'Summer Getaway' sale can be availed on a range of booking platforms. These include IndiGo's official website (www.goindigo.in), mobile app, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai, and WhatsApp service (+91 70651 45858). The offer is also available on select travel partner platforms. This wide availability ensures a seamless and accessible booking experience for all kinds of travelers.
Add-on deals
Discounts on popular add-ons
Along with discounted fares, IndiGo is offering big deals on its popular 6E add-ons during the offer period. These include up to 70% off on Fast Forward services for quicker airport processing and up to 50% off on pre-paid excess baggage. Standard seat selection across select domestic and international sectors also comes at a reduced price with savings of up to 15%.
Comfort options
Emergency XL seats now available at ₹500
For travelers looking for extra comfort, IndiGo is offering Emergency XL seats with extra legroom at prices starting from just ₹500 on select domestic routes. These add-on offers are intended to provide a more personalized and stress-free travel experience without significantly increasing overall costs. To make the most of these limited-time offers and secure the best deals for their upcoming journeys, travelers are advised to book early.