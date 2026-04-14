IndiGo's limited-run summer sale makes flights cheaper: Check deals

IndiGo has launched a special 'Summer Getaway' sale, offering discounts of up to 10% on domestic and international flight bookings. To avail the offer, travelers need to use the promo code SUMR10 while booking their tickets. The sale is valid for travel between July 1, 2026 and October 9, 2026. However, bookings must be made between April 14-17 to avail this limited-time offer.

Booking platforms How to avail the offer The 'Summer Getaway' sale can be availed on a range of booking platforms. These include IndiGo's official website (www.goindigo.in), mobile app, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai, and WhatsApp service (+91 70651 45858). The offer is also available on select travel partner platforms. This wide availability ensures a seamless and accessible booking experience for all kinds of travelers.

Add-on deals Discounts on popular add-ons Along with discounted fares, IndiGo is offering big deals on its popular 6E add-ons during the offer period. These include up to 70% off on Fast Forward services for quicker airport processing and up to 50% off on pre-paid excess baggage. Standard seat selection across select domestic and international sectors also comes at a reduced price with savings of up to 15%.

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