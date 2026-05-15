IndiGo partners with Single.id to reward BluChip members' everyday spending
Business
IndiGo is making its BluChip loyalty program more rewarding by joining forces with Single.id.
Now, you can earn points on everyday spending. Just link your debit or credit card once through IndiGo's Single.id portal and you're set.
It's a move that takes loyalty perks way beyond booking flights.
Single.id credits points at listed retailers
BluChip members will get points automatically when shopping at places like McDonald's (West and South), Wow! Momo, Himalaya, Pizza Hut, Snitch, and Colorbar (no coupons or manual steps needed).
Single.id handles the tech side so rewards are credited seamlessly for every eligible purchase.