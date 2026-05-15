IndiGo partners with Single.id to reward BluChip members' everyday spending Business May 15, 2026

IndiGo is making its BluChip loyalty program more rewarding by joining forces with Single.id.

Now, you can earn points on everyday spending. Just link your debit or credit card once through IndiGo's Single.id portal and you're set.

It's a move that takes loyalty perks way beyond booking flights.